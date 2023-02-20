Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance
Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,082. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,992,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
