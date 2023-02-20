Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $55.26 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $55.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00083431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001149 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,830,605 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.140865 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08722317 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $73,021,014.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.