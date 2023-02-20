Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

