Herbst Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 506,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 252,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

