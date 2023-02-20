Herbst Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 4.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Trading Down 9.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $27.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.