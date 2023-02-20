Herbst Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,375 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,375 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,242,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

