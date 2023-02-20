Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,451. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 259.41%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.