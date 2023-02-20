Herbst Group LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.42 on Monday, reaching $361.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,512. The stock has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

