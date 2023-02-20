Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTGC. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 7.7 %

HTGC stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,461. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $9,597,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 576.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

