Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $17.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,461. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

