Hermez Network Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00021269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $193.39 million and approximately $393,272.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.29506195 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $438,728.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

