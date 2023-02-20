Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for about 2.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 55,133 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMG stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

