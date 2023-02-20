Hi Line Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 5.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.