Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,703. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

