Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.33.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.17. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

