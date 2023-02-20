Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.03 EPS.
HD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.
Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of HD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Depot (HD)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.