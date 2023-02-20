Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.

Shares of HD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

