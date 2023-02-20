Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.33.

Shares of HD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.95. 4,985,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

