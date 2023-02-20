Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $317.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.17. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.