Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

