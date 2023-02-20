Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

