Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $111.19 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.57 million and $111.19 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00010662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.70516255 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $142,483,608.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

