Hop Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $238,317.78 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $238,317.78 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 55.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

