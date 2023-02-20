Hop Protocol (HOP) 1-Day Volume Tops $256,641.66

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $256,641.66 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

