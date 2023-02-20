HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $419.39.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $42.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $160,530,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

