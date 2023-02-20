HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $419.39.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $42.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average is $309.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $160,530,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

