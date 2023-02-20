HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $404.65 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.59.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 62,168 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

