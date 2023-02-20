HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $404.65 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.59.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 62,168 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

