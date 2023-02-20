HUNT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.25 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $73.25 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

