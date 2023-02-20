Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. 2,950,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

