iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$104.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.68.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

