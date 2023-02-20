Impinj (PI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) recently:

2/10/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $132.00 to $135.00.

2/8/2023 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/27/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $112.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $109.00 to $132.00.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $129.98. 327,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,627. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -135.40, a P/E/G ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,632 shares of company stock worth $33,027,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $8,854,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

