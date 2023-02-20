Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

