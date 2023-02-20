indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 5,715,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,342 shares of company stock worth $1,841,706. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

