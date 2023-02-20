Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.