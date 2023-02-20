Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 134.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

