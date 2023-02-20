Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR opened at $57.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.