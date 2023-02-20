Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 12,582,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $116.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,562.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

