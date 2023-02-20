Insider Buying: Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Buys 326,000 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,340 ($35,615.44).

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

LON JLP opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

