Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Sells $242,144.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.