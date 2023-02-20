Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $417,520.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at $138,221,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

