Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,042,287.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,394,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,050,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

