Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,145. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

