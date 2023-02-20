IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $131.17. 354,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.