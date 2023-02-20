IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.80.
IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $131.17. 354,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $139.82.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.