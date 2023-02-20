Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($149.46) to €142.00 ($152.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

