IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £74,200 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £74,200 ($90,070.41).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde purchased 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,625 ($31,105.85).

LON:IQG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 212 ($2.57). 28,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.14. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 216 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.25 million and a P/E ratio of -62.35.

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

