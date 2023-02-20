Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Iris Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.01.

Iris Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

IREN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 1,381,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,945. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

