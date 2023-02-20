iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.38. 3,928,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,188. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.