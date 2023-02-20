iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Raised by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.44. 855,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,836. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

