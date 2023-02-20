iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $72,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.18. 3,773,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,509. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

