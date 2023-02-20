iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. 666,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

