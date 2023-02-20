iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Liquid Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

